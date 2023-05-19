State Police at Newville (717-766-3135)
- Alix Eugene, 23, of Tinton Falls, New Jersey, was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to allude officers and summary reckless driving and exceeding 65 or 70 miles per hour for all vehicles by 20 miles per hour, after an incident that took place about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in Upper Mifflin Township. Police said a gray Hyundai Elantra traveling east on Interstate 76 around mile marker 210 passed an officer running radar at 142 miles per hour. The vehicle did not slow down and continued at a "high rate of speed," passing multiple vehicles in all three lanes of traffic, police said. Officers pursued the vehicle for eight miles before it swerved across two lanes of traffic and entered the Cumberland Valley Service Plaza in an attempt to allude police. When the vehicle stopped, police identified the driver as Eugene and arrested him without incident. He was released on $1,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.
New Cumberland Police (717-774-0400)
- A woman has been identified in a hit-and-run incident involving a juvenile that occurred around 7:50 a.m. Friday. Police responded to the intersection of 15th Street and Brandt Avenue where they determined that a gray sedan was traveling west on 15th Street. The driver came to a stop at a stop sign at Brandt Avenue while a juvenile traveling to school on a bicycle came to a stop on the sidewalk. Police said the juvenile then crossed through the intersection as the driver entered the intersection and the sedan struck the juvenile, causing injuries. The driver of the vehicle, who is described as a white woman with brownish/blond hair in her 30s with two kids in the back seat of the sedan, left without checking on the juvenile and without contacting police.