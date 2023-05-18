Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Vonnie Lea Varner, 53, of Newville, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after police took her into custody on an active warrant on May 12 at 12:12 a.m. in the 100 block of Cherry Street. During the arrest, police discovered several baggies with what appeared to be a controlled substance, as well as drug paraphernalia. Bail on the newest charges was set at $1,500 cash and she remains in Cumberland County Prison.
- Megan Elizabeth Evertts, 44, of Shermans Dale, was charged via summons with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia after police saw her walking in the 200 block of Franklin Street at 12:37 a.m. May 12 and discovered she had active warrants for her arrest out of Dauphin County. When police took her into custody, they discovered numerous items consistent with paraphernalia.
- Police said they are looking for a man who assaulted a person, pushing him through a glass window and causing serious injury at about 3 p.m. May 16 in the first block of West Louther Street. The unknown man then fled on foot. Police seek information.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Amanda Lynn Gutierrez, 42, of Carlisle, was charged with felony aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as well as misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment and disorderly conduct after a stabbing incident at a hotel in the 1200 block of the Harrisburg Pike on May 13. Police said Guiterrez stabbed a person with a butcher knife after that person asked her to leave. She was arraigned and later posted $50,000 cash bail.
Newville Police (717-776-5513)
- Branda Lynn Shoemaker, 27, of Newville, was arraigned May 16 on charges of felony access device fraud and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property after an investigation into incidents stemming from last year. Police said they received a complaint that money was missing from a victim's account, showing that $680 was spent between Kanes Korner Pizza and Brothers Pizza via the "Slice" pizza ordering app. With the cooperation of the two restaurants, police determined it was Shoemaker's name linked to the app, and she eventually confessed to linking the victim's bank account information to the app to make food and other item purchases, according to police. She was released on her own recognizance after arraignment.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Police remind residents to remove their keys from their vehicles and lock it each night after reports of vehicles being entered and three vehicles being stolen from Lemoyne and Wormleysburg in the last week. Police said in all incidents of stolen vehicles, they were unlocked with the keys inside.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Jaime Lynn McDiffitt, 40, of Enola, was charged May 12, and Jodi L. Hernandez, 39, of New Cumberland, was charged April 25 each with misdemeanor obstruction in connection with an investigation into a child abuse complaint on Feb. 28 in the 100 block of Henry Road. Police said during the course of the investigation, police attempted to speak with two juvenile witnesses, but the two women did not cooperate with police. Each woman was arraigned and posted $5,000 cash bail.
New Cumberland Borough Police (717-774-0400)
- Police said they are investigating a situation in which a homeowner shot a person during a burglary at 8:14 p.m. May 14 in the 300 block of Second Street. Police said the person who was shot fled and was located around 16th and Bridge streets before being transported for medical treatment. Police said the investigation is ongoing and did not release any names, but said the burglary does not appear to be a random situation.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Michael Scott Reed, 39, of Newville, was charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats and summary harassment after an incident on Bloserville Road in Upper Frankford Township at 7:19 p.m. May 7. Police said Reed made statements about killing a woman and shortly thereafter began loading a shotgun.
- Police reported May 9 that a pedestrian was seriously injured after a crash on Hot Point Avenue at Middle Spring Avenue in Shippensburg Township at 4:40 a.m. April 28. Police said Rasheeda Dickerson, 36, of Shippensburg, was walking east on Hot Point Avenue approaching the intersection when she was struck from behind. The vehicle did not stop and continued east on Hot Point Avenue before turning onto Middle Spring Avenue, heading south. Dickerson suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital.