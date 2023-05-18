Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for May 12

Sentinel police log for May 12

Today's police log reports on access device fraud charges in Lower Allen Township and an Upper Allen Township crash with injuries. 

Sentinel police log for May 8

Sentinel police log for May 8

Today's Sentinel police log includes the theft of a wallet and use of a credit card in Carlisle, and a retail theft arrest in Lower Allen Township.

Watch Now: Related Video

Is the monarchy necessary for British tourism?