Sentinel police log for May 18

Lower Allen Township police (717-238-9676)
- Aunya Bullock, 34, of Harrisburg, was arraigned on May 14 on charges of forgery, theft by deception and bad checks. Police said a check in the amount of $2,475.98 was remote deposited into Bullock's Members 1st account at 5:15 p.m. Aug. 6. At 7:12 p.m. that evening, $240 was withdrawn via an ATM. On Aug. 8, the check was returned to the credit union stamped "altered or fictitious." The bank notified Bullock of the returned check, but she didn't take action to address the issue.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A trailer tire was slashed on Newville Road in West Pennsboro Township before 7 a.m. May 14.
- Police are investigating a missing firearm from a vehicle on Webster Drive in South Middleton Township. Police were called to the scene about 10 a.m. May 16. Police said the firearm is assumed to have been stolen.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police are investigating an attempted burglary at a business in the 1200 block of North Market Street in Duncannon between May 15 and May 16. Police said someone tried to gain entry into the business through the front door.
- A driver was taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital after a one-vehicle crash on Veterans Way west of Green Park Road in Tyrone Township at 1:30 p.m. May 5, police reported May 18. Police said David Acevedo Velez, 58, of San Antonio, Texas, was driving a tractor-trailer south on Veterans Way when he lost control of the vehicle on a left turn, causing the vehicle to roll over onto its right side. Acevedo Velez was taken by Landisburg Fire Company Ambulance Association to the hospital. The vehicle was towed from the scene, and he was cited for speeding.
- Police are investigating a case of criminal mischief after a property owner on Couchtown Road in Jackson Township realized the building was shot at during the evening of May 14.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
