Sentinel police log for May 17

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Money was stolen from a third floor apartment in the first block of North East Street sometime between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. May 12. Police said someone had forced entry into the apartment. Police seek information.
- A black 1985 Harley Davidson Softail was stolen from the 300 block of North West Street at about 5 a.m. May 11. The motorcycle has a Pennsylvania registration of 1PF94. Police seek information.
North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- Two drivers were transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a crash on Spring Road at Creek Road at about 8 p.m. May 15. Police said a vehicle traveling north on Spring Road failed to yield to an oncoming car when making a left turn. Police did not release the names of the drivers, but said both were transported to the hospital for evaluation of injuries. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
- An undisclosed amount of cash, a cash register, two Pennsylvania Skills gambling consoles and a security digital video recorder were stolen from Goody's Unlimited in the 1900 block of Spring Road sometime between 6 p.m. May 15 and 11 a.m. May 16. Police seek information.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Tanner Boyd Graybill, 33, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor resisting arrest and DUI general impairment, and summary reckless driving after a traffic stop in the 300 block of South Front Street in Wormleysburg at about 11:45 p.m. May 13. Police said an officer stopped Graybill, who showed signs of being under the influence. He was taken into custody, but once he was in the back of the patrol vehicle, Graybill became violent and began to strike his head on the partition, causing injuries. Police said EMS was summoned to the scene, and he continued to be violent and hostile, spitting blood onto a paramedic's face. Graybill was ultimately transported to prison where he remains on $50,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Holly Pike just south of West Old York Road in South Middleton Township at 10:26 a.m. May 7. Police said an unknown vehicle was traveling north on the Holly Pike when he went into the lane of travel of a southbound vehicle and struck the vehicle's side mirror. The striking vehicle fled the scene.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Three golf carts were stolen from the Ferry Boat Campground in Buffalo Township. One was stolen between May 10 and May 11, and the other two were stolen overnight between May 12 and May 13. Two 6-volt batteries were also stolen out of a fourth golf cart. Police said the perpetrators constructed a wooden, makeshift bridge using plank boards and concrete blocks across a neighboring creek at the southern end and western side of the campground to the rear of the campsite to drive the carts across neighboring private property toward Route 11/15. Police seek information.
- A 17-year-old Philadelphia boy was charged with indecent assault of a 21-year-old staff member at the Loysville Youth Development Center in Tyrone Township on May 2. Police did not release any further details.
- Dakota Smith, 27, of Loysville, was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, defiant trespass and loitering and prowling at night, as well as summary public drunkenness after police were called to Shermans Valley Road in Tyrone Township for a man who appeared to be drunk and running in the road and jumping on vehicles. Police also received a report of the man sitting on someone's back deck with a wooden bat. Police arrived and talked to Smith, who admitted to doing what was reported and also admitted to consuming a controlled substance. He was arrested and remains in prison on $20,000 cash bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.