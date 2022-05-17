Sentinel police log for May 17

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Two men were injured when a passenger vehicle crashed into a mail truck in the 500 block of West Main Street in South Newton Township around 11:31 a.m. Monday. Police say Caruso J. Freze, 61, of Shippensburg, was driving a 2009 Toyota Corolla south on Main Street when he struck the mail truck that was parked to make a delivery. Freze may have been injured but he refused treatment, police say. Zachery J. Zimmerman, 29, of Shippensburg, was in the mail truck when the collision took place. He was transported to Chambersburg Hospital by Friendship Hose #1. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
- Police say a Monroe County man was injured in a single-vehicle crash near mile marker 52 on Interstate 81 south in Middlesex Township around 5:03 p.m. Monday. Anthony R. Molyneaux, 40, of Henryville, was driving a 2018 Mack truck south in the right shoulder of the right lane when it struck a PennDOT sign board, according to reports. Police say Molyneaux was transported by ambulance to UPMC Carlisle. The truck was towed from the scene.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.