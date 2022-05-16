Sentinel police log for May 16

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- One person was injured but refused medical treatment after a single-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Harvest Drive at about 11 a.m. May 15. Police said the driver, whom they did not name, lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree in the center median of the road. The vehicle was disabled and towed from the scene. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Camille Lawler, 19, of Etters, was charged via summons on May 13 with misdemeanor false reports after police said they provided false statements to troopers investigating an assault on Dec. 12 in Shippensburg.
