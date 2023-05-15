Silver Spring Township Police (717-697-0607)
- Police are looking for a man they said stole a CyberPowerPC gaming system worth $2,099 from Sam's Club at about 12:30 p.m. May 12. Police said the white man wearing an Under Armour baseball cap, light-colored long-sleeve shirt and dark-colored shorts walked into the business, put the gaming computer in his cart, walked to the back of the aisle, covered the item with a towel and walked out of the front entry door. The man left in a black, four-door SUV. Police seek information.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Three people were transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a head-on crash in the 1400 block of State Road in Penn Township at 3:05 p.m. May 13. Police said Tedd Carr, 67, of Duncannon, was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado north on Route 11/15 when he crossed into the opposing lane of travel and struck a 2021 Hyundai Elantra head-on. The driver of the Hyundai, Elizabeth Azary, 63, of Fayetteville, had to be extricated from the vehicle, and she and her passenger were transported to the hospital for suspected minor injuries. Carr was also taken to the hospital for suspected minor injuries, and he was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel.