Sentinel police log for May 15

State Police at Carlisle (249-2121)
- Eduardo S. Violago, 71, of Mechanicsburg received suspected minor injuries in a crash at 4:11 p.m. on May 13. Police said Violago was driving a 2019 BMW 530i east on York Road in South Middleton Township when he went through a red light at the intersection of York Road and Fairview Street, hitting a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by a 16-year-old girl from Boiling Springs. A passenger in her car was not injured.
