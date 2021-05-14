Sentinel police log for May 14

Irvin A. Cerrato-Jimenez, 30, of Hamburg, was driving a 2021 Peterbilt tractor trailer north in the right lane on interstate 81 near mile marker 62.9 in East Pennsboro Township at 6:54 p.m. May 12 when an unidentified truck tried to merge from the center lane into the right lane, hitting the mirror of Cerrato-Jimenez's truck. The unidentified truck did not stop.