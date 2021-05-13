 Skip to main content
Sentinel police log for May 13
Sentinel police log for May 13

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)

  • Victor Anthony Medina Jr., 19, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony receiving stolen property, misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and summary driving without a license after a report of a stolen vehicle in the first block of South Third Street in Lemoyne at about 8:30 a.m. May 11. Police were told a vehicle was stolen out of York County and that the victim was tracking the vehicle by GPS. Police arrived and observed the vehicle, but the driver attempted to elude them. Police located the vehicle again and saw Medina walking away from the car. He was taken into custody and later posted $10,000 cash bail.

State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)

  • Two children were transported to UPMC Harrisburg after a three-vehicle crash on Route 581 east in Lower Allen Township at 4:20 p.m. May 12. Police said Antonescu Iancu-Barbu, 29, of Oklahoma City, was driving a 2010 Toyota Sienna east on Route 581 in the right lane when he failed to slow for a slowing BMW X3 that was approaching a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado that was stopped in the right shoulder. Two child passengers in Iancu-Barbu's vehicle suffered suspected minor injuries and were transported to the hospital. None of the other occupants or drivers were injured.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

