Sentinel police log for May 13

Shippensburg Police Department (717-532-7361)
- Police are investigating a residential burglary they say occurred on the 200 block of Reading Road in Shippensburg Borough between the evening of April 24 and the afternoon of April 26. A forced entry was made through a door of the residence and jewelry, cash and a gun were stolen, police said.
