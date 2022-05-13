 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel police log for May 13

  • Updated
  • 0
Police log logo new

Shippensburg Police Department (717-532-7361)

  • Police are investigating a residential burglary they say occurred on the 200 block of Reading Road in Shippensburg Borough between the evening of April 24 and the afternoon of April 26. A forced entry was made through a door of the residence and jewelry, cash and a gun were stolen, police said. 

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for April 22

Sentinel police log for April 22

Today's police log includes an attempted burglary, identify theft, sexual assault, a police incident involving a firearm and three suspects police are working to identify.

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID will likely become a season illness, says experts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News