Sentinel police log for May 13

Carlisle Borough police (717-243-4121)

Police Monday arrested Nicholas Calabria on a charge of retail theft following an incident at the Giant Food Store, 255 S. Spring Garden St. Police allege Calabria tried to shoplift eight cartons of iced coffee by placing the merchandise into bags before trying to walk out of the store without paying for the items. Calabria was released from the scene and will be summoned to court on a later date.

Shippensburg police (717-532-8878)

A black and white male cattle dog named Bandit got away from its owner in the 700 block of Brad Street Tuesday around 9:03 p.m. Bandit was last seen running toward the Shippensburg Area Intermediate School while chasing a rabbit. Police are asking anyone with information on this lost dog to call them.

State Police in Newport (717-567-3110)

Police are investigating a report Tuesday afternoon of bad checks at the Perry County Fiscal Office on West Main Street in New Bloomfield. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Trooper Jason Elliott.

