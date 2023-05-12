Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Maikel Denis-Millet, 43, of West Palm Beach, Florida, was charged with misdemeanor access device fraud, identity theft and theft by unlawful taking following an incident that took place March 21. Police received a report from a local resident that their card was fraudulently used to purchase gas at Weis Market for $441.31 on Feb. 15. An investigation revealed that a man driving a maroon F-250 pickup truck used the card information to fill a gas tank in the bed of the truck. Police identified the driver as Denis-Millet and said he was involved in similar frauds in the area. He was arrested Tuesday with the help of the East Pennsboro and Hampden Township police departments and later admitted to the activity, police said. Denis-Millet was transported to Cumberland County Prison where he was unable to post the $10,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- A Dillsburg woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 3:30 p.m. April 5 at the intersection of South Market Street and West Lisburn Road. Police said the driver of a black Ford Escape was traveling south on South Market Street and failed to stop at a steady red light. The Escape entered the intersection and collided with a blue Toyota Camry that was traveling west on West Lisburn Road through a steady green light. The crash injured one of the drivers and caused "moderate damage" to both vehicles, police said. Police were assisted on the scene by the Upper Allen Township Fire Department and Life Lion EMS.