Sentinel police log for May 12

Police log logo new

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)

  • Police are investigating a string of vehicle entries that took place between May 8 and May 9. Police said several unlocked vehicles were entered in the overnight hours in the Beacon Hill neighborhood along Maplewood Drive, Drexel Place, Josiah Chowning Way, Kings Arms Court and Summitview Court. Cash, credit cards, jewelry and prescription drugs were stolen from the vehicles. In video surveillance obtained from the area, police believe three people were involved. One wore an orange hoodie, another had a gray hoodie and the third had pants with reflective stripes from the knee to the waist and around the thigh. Police ask anyone with information to contact them.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

