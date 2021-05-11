 Skip to main content
Sentinel police log for May 11
Sentinel police log for May 11

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • Four chicks were found in a pet carrier in the woods near the Trails & Trees Environmental Center on May 9. Police said the chicks had bedding, food and water, but they were removed for their safety. Police are trying to get in touch with the owner for their safe return.

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)

  • Jaxon Brige Michael Kurtz, 20, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor simple assault after a domestic incident in the 300 block of Hummel Avenue in Lemoyne around 3 p.m. May 8. Police said Kurtz had assaulted and choked a person, causing minor injuries. He was arrested and posted $2,500 cash bail.

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)

  • A Shippensburg man was injured after a single-vehicle crash on Buffalo Trace near Buckwheat Road in Tuscarora Township at 7:31 p.m. May 7. Police said Matthew Rutledge, 29, was driving a 2000 Dodge Intrepid west on Buffalo Trace when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a traffic sign and a tree. Rutledge was not wearing a seat belt and suffered suspected minor injuries. He was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

