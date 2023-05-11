Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Police reported May 10 that Frank M.L. Claxton, 29, of Philadelphia, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana after a traffic stop on Aug. 27, 2021. Police said Claxton was found to be in possession of marijuana, LSD and psilocybin mushrooms packaged likely for sale. Claxton was arraigned in December 2022 on the charges, and preliminary hearings were continued until April 6 when the charges were held to court. A formal arraignment is scheduled for June, and Claxton remains out of prison on $10,000 cash bail.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A gray 2005 Honda Pilot with registration JNM8813 was taken from a residence on Elm Street in Rye Township sometime between 1 a.m. and 10 a.m. May 8. Police are investigating.