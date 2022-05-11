Sentinel police log for May 11

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Matthew Charles Hutek, 34, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft from a motor vehicle after an investigation into thefts from vehicles in Carlisle. Police said they arrested Hutek on May 9 in the 300 block of East Louther Street. They said he had been entering vehicles and stealing items, using a screwdriver to pry open windows or shatter them to gain entry. He was taken into custody from an outstanding theft warrant. He was arraigned and remains in prison on $10,000 cash bail.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Luther Michael Byers, 31, of Enola, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the 100 block of South Enola Drive at 12:08 p.m. May 9. Police said Byers admitted to injuring a woman's arm and back area. Byers was arrested and later posted $2,500 cash bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.