 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel police log for May 10
0 comments

Sentinel police log for May 10

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police log logo

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)

  • Items were taken from an unlocked vehicle sometime overnight between May 3 and May 4 while it was parked in the 700 block of Old Silver Spring Road. Items were also stolen from another unlocked vehicle parked in the 200 block of East Portland Street between 7:30 p.m. May 3 and 6 a.m. May 4.
  • Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which a vehicle was struck from behind while it was stopped for westbound traffic in the 400 block of East Main Street at about 12:40 p.m. May 4. The striking vehicle was last seen continuing west into the borough, though police did not have a description of the vehicle.
  • Police are investigating the theft of a package that would have been delivered on April 23 to a residence in the first block of West Main Street. The victim reported May 6 that they confirmed with the U.S. Postal Service that the package was delivered, but it was not at the location when a friend went to retrieve it.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What the Colonial Pipeline Hack Means for Fuel Supplies

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for May 6
Police Log

Sentinel police log for May 6

Today's Sentinel police log includes criminal mischief at a North Middleton park that closed the public restroom, an assault arrest in Middlesex Township and a theft arrest in Upper Allen.

Sentinel police log for April 29
Police Log

Sentinel police log for April 29

Today's Sentinel police log includes a report of someone firing a paintball gun at two pedestrians in Carlisle, as well as a police pursuit of a motorcycle in Upper Allen Township.

Sentinel police log for April 28
Police Log

Sentinel police log for April 28

Today's Sentinel police log includes vehicle entries in North Middleton Township and an arrest in Upper Allen involving a pistol being fired during a domestic dispute.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News