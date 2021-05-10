Sentinel police log for May 10

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- Items were taken from an unlocked vehicle sometime overnight between May 3 and May 4 while it was parked in the 700 block of Old Silver Spring Road. Items were also stolen from another unlocked vehicle parked in the 200 block of East Portland Street between 7:30 p.m. May 3 and 6 a.m. May 4.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which a vehicle was struck from behind while it was stopped for westbound traffic in the 400 block of East Main Street at about 12:40 p.m. May 4. The striking vehicle was last seen continuing west into the borough, though police did not have a description of the vehicle.
- Police are investigating the theft of a package that would have been delivered on April 23 to a residence in the first block of West Main Street. The victim reported May 6 that they confirmed with the U.S. Postal Service that the package was delivered, but it was not at the location when a friend went to retrieve it.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.