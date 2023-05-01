State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police said a woman's vehicle was struck by a train after it became stuck on the railroad tracks in Monroe Township at 9:14 p.m. April 24. Police said the driver, whom they did not name, was driving a 2005 Toyota Corolla north on Route 74 when she failed to make a right curve in the road just south of Creek Road, causing the vehicle to exit the left side of the road and become stuck on the railroad tracks at the Route 74 crossing. Before the vehicle could be removed from the tracks, it was struck by a train, according to police. No one was inside the vehicle at the time it was struck by the train. The driver was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel.
- A cow was behind a crash in the 200 block of Jumper Road in Hopewell Township at 9:32 p.m. April 26. Police said a driver, whom they did not name, was driving a 2000 Ford F250 north on Jumper Road when the driver encountered a cow in the middle of the road. The vehicle struck the cow, but did not cause disabling damage or injuries to the driver. The cow was escorted back to a nearby farm.
- Two drivers were injured and both vehicles were towed after a crash on Ritner Highway at Graham Road in West Pennsboro Township at 7:49 a.m. April 27. Police said Kyle McKeehan, 25, of Newville, was driving a 2019 Ford Fusion north on Ritner Highway when he crossed a solid double yellow line into oncoming traffic and struck a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro attempting to make a left onto Graham Road. McKeehan and the other driver, Joey Cornman, 56, of Carlisle, suffered minor injuries.