Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for April 26

Sentinel police log for April 26

Today's Sentinel police log includes a retail theft in Carlisle, and an animal cruelty investigation into a goose shot with an arrow in Upper Mifflin.

Sentinel police log for April 27

Sentinel police log for April 27

Today's Sentinel police log includes domestic violence arrests, including one where a firearm was discharged during a struggle in New Cumberland.

Watch Now: Related Video

Camilla’s 18 year journey to Queen Consort