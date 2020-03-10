Sentinel police log for March 10

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police are investigating a reported commercial burglary on Spring Road in Carroll Township sometime between 5 p.m. March 4 and 6 p.m. March 5. Police did not provide any further details.
- Police are looking for what they believe is a large truck in a hit-and-run on Church Road at West Shortcut Road in Howe Township at about 11 a.m. March 5. Police said an unknown vehicle struck a red fire hydrant when it attempted and failed to make a left turn. The vehicle fled the scene.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.