Sentinel police log for March 10

Sentinel police log for March 10

{{featured_button_text}}
Police log logo

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)

  • Police are investigating a reported commercial burglary on Spring Road in Carroll Township sometime between 5 p.m. March 4 and 6 p.m. March 5. Police did not provide any further details.
  • Police are looking for what they believe is a large truck in a hit-and-run on Church Road at West Shortcut Road in Howe Township at about 11 a.m. March 5. Police said an unknown vehicle struck a red fire hydrant when it attempted and failed to make a left turn. The vehicle fled the scene.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News