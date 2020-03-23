Sentinel police log for March 23

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run on West High Street involving a white tractor-trailer. Police responded to the area at 7:15 p.m. March 20 for a driver who said his box truck was struck by the tractor-trailer, which fled the scene, heading west toward Allen Road. Police seek information.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- One person was transported to a hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Howe Township at 8:59 a.m. March 20. Police said Brian Roberts, 52, of Newark, Delaware was driving a tractor-trailer west on Route 322 when a turkey flew in front of the vehicle and hit the windshield. Police said Roberts was able to safely drive the vehicle onto the shoulder, but he suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported by Newport Ambulance to UPMC Pinnacle West Shore.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.