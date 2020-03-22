Sentinel police log for March 22

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a parked vehicle at Walmart at 1:20 p.m. March 7, police reported March 21. Police said a pick-up truck pulling a small utility trailer struck a parked car while it was pulling out from a parking spot. The truck failed to make a wide enough turn to prevent the trailer from striking the vehicle. Police seek information.
North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- Joshua Burns, 35, of Carlisle, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at about 12 a.m. March 15. Officers detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and found Burns, a passenger, in possession of a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and suboxone that he admitted he purchased from another person. Charges were filed via summons.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A driver was injured after a one-vehicle crash on Sandy Hollow Road west of Rambo Hill Road in Carroll Township at 2:54 p.m. March 13. Police said Ivy Stout, 19, of Landisburg, was a driving a 2007 Hyundai Elantra east on Sandy Hill Road when her vehicle left the lane of travel and struck a utility pole, splitting the pole in half. Stout suffered minor injuries because police said she was not wearing a seat belt, though she refused medical transport. The vehicle was towed from the scene, and Stout was cited in the crash.
- Police are investigating a case of arson after multiple vehicle fires on a property in the 2100 block of State Road, Penn Township, were reported on March 20. No injuries were reported, and the fire marshal is investigating.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.