Sentinel police log for March 5

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Jason Marlin Mellott, 25, of Newville, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and summary traffic offenses after a traffic stop at 4:17 p.m. Feb. 29. Police said an investigation of the vehicle in the area of North Pitt and D streets revealed a quantity of marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed via summons.
North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- Tamia King, 18, of Harrisburg, was charged with possession of marijuana after police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Tower Circle at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29. Police said there were people in the vehicle smoking marijuana, and they found King in possession of a small amount of marijuana. The charge was filed via summons.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Keena Brown, 45, of Williamsport, was charged with terroristic threats after a domestic incident at a business at 8:27 a.m. Feb. 25. Police said Brown made multiple threats of harm against a person. She was arrested and later posted $7,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 9.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Road signs in Wheatfield Township were tampered with in the area of Windy Hill Road, New Bloomfield Road and Roseglen Road sometime between Dec. 15, 2019, and March 2, 2020.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.