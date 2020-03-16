Sentinel police log for March 16

Sentinel police log for March 16

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)

  • An entry door was damaged during a reported burglary on Liberty Valley Road in Saville Township sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. March 15. Police seek information.
  • A pet cat was shot and later died from its injuries on Hope Road in Centre Township sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. March 15. Police are investigating the animal cruelty case.
  • A Springfield XDS .45 firearm was reported lost from the 300 block of Old State Road in Carroll Township at 5 p.m. March 9. Police seek information.

