Sentinel police log for March 2

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police are investigating a fraud complaint from Feb. 29 from a resident in which the person purchased an item off eBay and provided the seller with eBay gift cards in exchange for the item. Police said the gift cards were used by the seller, but the item was never received. The investigation is ongoing.
North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- Julia P. Hiester, 18, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop at 10 p.m. Feb. 21. Police identified a passenger as Hiester who had active warrants for her arrest. After confirming the warrants, police searched the vehicle and found drugs they say belonged to Hiester. Charges were filed via summons.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Police said they are looking for a blue sedan in connection with a hit-and-run crash sometime between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. March 1 that was traveling east on Granada Lane in the Rosegarden development. The sedan should have damage to its passenger side mirror.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling westbound on Lisburn Road in the area of Fairway Drive in Monroe Township at 3:38 p.m. Feb. 28 crossed the solid double lines and side-swiped a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Roberta Bush, 66, of Dillsburg. The hit-and-run damaged the Suburban's driver's side mirror and rear door handle, but Bush was not injured.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which an unknown vehicle traveling the wrong direction on the one-way street, Ann Street, in Duncannon at 2:45 a.m. Feb. 29, sideswiped a Dodge Dart that was legally parked on the road. The striking vehicle fled the scene, and the driver is unknown.
- One person was transported to the hospital after a one-vehicle crash on Route 22 near Meadow Grove Road in Buffalo Township at 6:57 a.m. Feb. 29. Police said Jacob Wall, 22, of Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, was driving a 2018 Hyundai Elantra east on Route 22 when he fell asleep. The vehicle left the road and struck an embankment. Both he and his passenger, Stephanie Wolf, 22, of Fairless Hills, were wearing seat belts, but Wolf suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg by Duncannon EMS. The vehicle was towed from the scene, and Wall was cited for careless driving.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.