Sentinel police log for March 11

- Mason Breiner-Myers, 22, of Mechanicsburg, was charged in January with misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with a Dec. 22 incident, police reported March 10. Police said in interacting with Breiner-Myers at about 7:30 p.m. that day, they found him in possession of trays of chocolates infused with marijuana. The charges were waived to higher court after a preliminary hearing on March 9.
- Bryan DePablo, 26, of Harrisburg, was charged in February with misdemeanor theft of a motor vehicle and summary driving while operating privileges are suspended after an Aug. 5 incident, police reported March 10. In August, police responded to a report of a vehicle theft from the 500 block of Independence Avenue, and DePablo was developed as a suspect. He was arrested in February after a warrant was issued for his arrest, and on March 9, he waived his preliminary hearing on the charges.
