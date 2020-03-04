Sentinel police log for March 4

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Michael Phillips, 43, of Carlisle was charged with simple assault after a March 4 incident in the 100 block of East North Street during which a victim was pushed to the ground. Phillips then held a forearm to the victim's neck to prevent them from getting up, police said.
