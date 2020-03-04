You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sentinel police log for March 4

Sentinel police log for March 4

{{featured_button_text}}
Police log logo

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)

  • Michael Phillips, 43, of Carlisle was charged with simple assault after a March 4 incident in the 100 block of East North Street during which a victim was pushed to the ground. Phillips then held a forearm to the victim's neck to prevent them from getting up, police said.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Feb. 20
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Feb. 20

Today's Sentinel police log includes more information about a retail theft from Walmart on Valentine's Day, as well as a drug and firearms arrest during a traffic stop last week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News