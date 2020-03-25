Sentinel police log for March 25

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Paul Azzu, 33, of Steelton, was charged with simple assault and harassment after a domestic incident on West Ridge Street on March 15. Police said Azzu struck a person multiple times in the head and was removed from the victim by witnesses inside the home. Azzu had fled the scene, and police issued a warrant for his arrest. He was arraigned on March 17 and was released on $900 unsecured bail.
Middlesex Township Police
- Donald Schoby, 49, of Huntington, West Virginia, was charged with simple assault, ethnic intimidation and harassment after an arrest on March 23. Police said they were dispatched to a business in the 1500 block of the Harrisburg Pike for a fight, and officers determined Schoby had made racial slurs toward a person before assaulting him. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 cash bail.
- Heather Ann Mentzer, 35, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with simple assault and harassment after a domestic dispute on Aspen Lane at 12:41 a.m. March 24. Police said Mentzer threw a blunt object at a man during an argument, and it struck him in the right side of the face, causing injuries. She posted $2,500 cash bail and was released from custody.
