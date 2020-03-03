Sentinel police log for March 3

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
You have free articles remaining.
- Kenyotta Dash, 27, of Carlisle, was charged with bad checks and theft by deception after a Sept. 19 incident, police reported this week. Police said Dash remotely deposited three fraudulent checks totaling $1,500 into his Members 1st account. He then withdrew $750 from that account. The checks were returned as fraudulent after Dash withdrew the funds. Police said Dash did not respond to phone calls or to demand letters sent to two different addresses. A warrant was issued for his arrest was issued Dec. 27, 2019 and the warrant was served on Feb. 29.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.