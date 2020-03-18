Sentinel police log for March 18

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Isaac Hardy, 22, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor making repairs to offensive weapons after he was found with a butterfly knife with metal knuckles when an arrest warrant was served on March 5. A warrant for his arrest was issued on March 16, and he was arraigned March 17. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $2,500 cash bail.
North Middleton Township Police (717-249-7910)
- Police are warning residents of a scam after they received a report that a woman called area residents claiming to be from the North Middleton Township Police Department and sought residents' Social Security information. Police say residents should not give their information out to the caller, and note this is a scam.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-850-8273)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which a black Kia Soul crashed into the rear of another vehicle that was stopped at the intersection of South Market Street and East Lisburn Road at about 12:30 p.m. March 16. Police said the Kia Soul fled the scene east on East Lisburn Road with front-end damage. Police seek information.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.