Sentinel police log for March 19

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
You have free articles remaining.
- Christopher Wisniewski, 42, of Carlisle, was charged with simple assault, loitering and prowling at night and harassment after an incident on March 11. Police said they were dispatched at 11:10 p.m. March 11 to the first block of East Louther Street for a non-active domestic incident. A woman stated that Wisniewski followed her home and slapped her during an ensuing argument, causing minor injury. Wisniewski turned himself in on the charges on March 17. He was processed and released on $900 unsecured bail.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A 17-year-old boy from York was charged with assault after police said he punched a staff member at Loysville Youth Detention Center for unknown reasons at 1:10 p.m. March 6. Charges were filed through juvenile probation.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.