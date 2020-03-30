Sentinel police log for March 30

Newville Police (717-776-5513)
- Derek J. Varner, 33, of Newville, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after a woman reported on March 28 that Varner took her vehicle without permission and after she told him he was not allowed to take the car. Carlisle Police located the vehicle, and Varner was arrested. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $7,000 cash bail.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Nolan Michael Stopfel, 22, of New Cumberland, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment after a domestic incident in the 400 block of Ricky Road at about 11:30 p.m. March 25. Police said Stopfel had pushed a woman and covered her mouth and nose multiple times to prevent her from breathing. He was arrested at the scene, arraigned and released on $9,000 unsecured bail.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run that damaged a property in the first block of Cumberland Parkway at about 3 a.m. March 26. Police said a tractor-trailer used a nearby parking lot to turn around, but caused damage to the property before leaving the scene. The tractor-trailer then entered the truck entrance of T.E. Connectivity on Cumberland Parkway. Police seek information.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Police said they have received multiple reports of unlocked vehicles being entered during the week of March 22 to March 29. Reports came from the neighborhoods of Cedar Cliff Manor, Highland Park and Beacon Hill. One of the vehicle entries was reported between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. March 26 on Colgate Drive, and police ask anyone with security cameras to check their overnight footage for suspicious behavior. Police seek information and ask residents to keep their car doors locked.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on North High Street in Newville at 8:41 p.m. March 16, police reported March 29. Police said an unknown vehicle side-swiped a 2009 Hyundai Sonata, causing damage to the Sonata's drive-side mirror. The striking vehicle left the scene continuing south on North High Street.
- Mario Hernandez, 73, of Newville, was charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats and harassment after a domestic incident on Mount Rock Road in West Pennsboro Township at 8:29 p.m. March 16, police reported March 29. Police said Hernandez threatened violence against a woman. He was arraigned and posted $7,000 cash bail.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A victim reported that someone threw a metal pole through the window of a shed on South 5th Street, Newport, sometime before 5:19 p.m. March 13. Police seek information.
- Someone damaged a vehicle by causing a flat tire while it was parked in a driveway along the 100 block of Ethan Avenue in Wheatfield Township at about 9:50 p.m. Feb. 1, police reported March 29.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred on West Main Street at North Carlisle Street in New Bloomfield at 6:10 a.m. Feb. 18, police reported March 29. The crash occurred at the roundabout when an unknown tractor trailer navigated through it, and its trailer grazed the sign on the traffic island, knocking it over.
- The side door of a Chevrolet Blazer was damaged on South 2nd Street in Newport sometime between 10:30 p.m. March 25 and 9 a.m. March 26. Police seek information.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
