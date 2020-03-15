Sentinel police log for March 15

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- A white and black Burton Flying V Process snowboard was stolen from a trunk of a vehicle in the 200 block of Walnut Street sometime between the afternoon of March 8 and morning of March 10. Police seek information.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Joshua Gordon Bair, 38, of Dauphin, was charged with two counts each of terroristic threats and harassment, as well as retaliation against a witness after police received a report on March 11 that Bair called a person and threatened to kill him and his family. Police listened to the voicemail Bair left in which police said he was very graphic and threatened to kill the person's family. Bair was arraigned, and bail was denied.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which a GMC Sonoma traveling north in the 1000 block of Pisgah State Road traveled off the road multiple times around 5:05 p.m. Feb. 29, police reported March 15. Police said the vehicle traveled off the right-hand shoulder of the road just south of Reibers Church Road in Carroll Township then proceeded through a field east of the road before re-entering the road north of Reibers Church Road. The vehicle then crossed both north and south lanes and exited the southbound shoulder onto a property in the 1200 block of Pisgah State Road. The vehicle hit a tree, which removed the driver's side mirror. The vehicle proceeded through the front yard of the property, turned to head back toward the road and hit another tree, coming to final rest in the tree line along the property. The driver was not at the scene, and police said the driver left the ignition in the on position and the vehicle in gear.
- Police reported March 15 that someone removed mail from a mailbox in the 400 block of Linton Hill Road in Penn Township sometime between Jan. 27 and Feb. 1.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.