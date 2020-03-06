Sentinel police log for March 6

Sentinel police log for March 6

{{featured_button_text}}
Police log logo

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)

  • Andrew Lee Sylvester Ricks, 26, of Carlisle, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, driving without a license and other summary traffic offenses after a traffic stop at 12:48 a.m. Feb. 28. Police said Ricks was found to have a quantity of marijuana inside of the vehicle, and police later learned Ricks had struck two mailboxes in North Middleton Township during his "erratic driving." The charges were filed via summons.
  • Dylan Lee Price, 27, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor false identification to police after police encountered him during a joint warrant details in Carlisle on Feb. 27. Price was wanted by the Sheriff's Department on two bench warrants when he was found inside a shed trying to avoid detection in the 100 block of West Penn Street. Police said he lied about his name and age, but his identity was established by an officer familiar with Price. The new charge was filed via summons.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News