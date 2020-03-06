Sentinel police log for March 6

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Andrew Lee Sylvester Ricks, 26, of Carlisle, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, driving without a license and other summary traffic offenses after a traffic stop at 12:48 a.m. Feb. 28. Police said Ricks was found to have a quantity of marijuana inside of the vehicle, and police later learned Ricks had struck two mailboxes in North Middleton Township during his "erratic driving." The charges were filed via summons.
- Dylan Lee Price, 27, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor false identification to police after police encountered him during a joint warrant details in Carlisle on Feb. 27. Price was wanted by the Sheriff's Department on two bench warrants when he was found inside a shed trying to avoid detection in the 100 block of West Penn Street. Police said he lied about his name and age, but his identity was established by an officer familiar with Price. The new charge was filed via summons.
