Sentinel police log for March 12

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- A 16-year-old boy was charged through juvenile probation with retail theft/access device fraud after an investigation on Feb. 27 into an incident at Walmart. No further details were released.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Travis Biggie Staten, 21, of Harrisburg, was charged with misdemeanor theft by deception after police received a complaint over the sale of a dog. A resident told police that Staten said he would have Pitbull puppies for sale around Christmas and was selling them for $300 each. The resident gave Staten half the money and was to pick up the puppy on Christmas, but Staten delayed the meet and then told the resident the puppy had died. The resident said Staten told them he would give the money back but didn't. The charges were sent via summons on March 9.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Albert Beckett, 35, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and summary improper sunscreening after a traffic stop on Interstate 81 north in Penn Township at 12:51 p.m. Feb. 24. Police said Beckett was found in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and was transported to Cumberland County Prison. He was released on his own recognizance.
- Three unidentified men entered a property in the 1200 block of Baltimore Road in Southampton Township at 7:13 p.m. Feb. 12 and removed an exterior light fixture valued at $130, police reported March 12. Police said the men arrived in a utility truck. Police seek information.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.