Sentinel police log for March 9

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Adam J. Strock, 35, of Carlisle, was charged with simple assault and harassment after a domestic incident in the 800 block of Hamilton Street around 1 a.m. March 6. Police said a woman was assaulted by Strock and suffered injuries. Bail in the case was denied by Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Birbeck as the "only way to protect [the] victim," according to court documents.
- Jordan C. March, 23, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor defiant trespass after police said he trespassed on a porch in the 100 block of B Street on Feb. 29. The charge was filed via summons.
North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- Moses Nance, 32, of Harrisburg, was charged March 7 with theft by unlawful taking, DUI controlled substance, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence and summary traffic offenses after a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike for illegal window tinting and not displaying a license plate at about 1 a.m. Feb. 14. Police said Nance was driving without an ignition interlock equipped to the vehicle, which was stolen. Nance remains in Cumberland County Prison on $40,000 cash bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.