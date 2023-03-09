Shippensburg Borough Police (717-532-7361)
- James Allen Duncan, 30, of Shippensburg, was charged with felony arson, burglary, criminal trespass and risking catastrophe after an incident on March 7 in the first block of North Washington Street. Police said Duncan arrived at a building at about 5 p.m., kicked in the side door and entered the unoccupied structure. He spent an unknown period of time inside, but smoke was seen coming from the building 10 to 15 minutes after he was seen leaving. The fire department arrived and saw him walking east on Martin Avenue, and officers identified him as the man who was seen kicking in the side door. He was transported to the police department where police said he confessed to forcing entry into the building. Duncan was arraigned and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $2,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a vehicle pursuit where the driver got away at about 1:15 a.m. March 5. Police said troopers became involved in a vehicle pursuit on Interstate 81 south in Middlesex Township, and the pursuit ended in South Middleton Township when the driver fled on foot. The driver was not located, and the investigation continues.
- A package was stolen from a front porch in the 1100 block of Mountain Road in Upper Mifflin Township sometime before Feb. 15, police reported March 8. Police seek information.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run on Interstate 81 south near the exit 57 off-ramp in Silver Spring Township at 7:38 p.m. March 7. Police said an unknown driver operating a Ford F250 supercab attempted to change lanes and enter the right lane when it struck a tractor-trailer. The driver of the tractor-trailer stopped, but the other driver continued south on I-81. No injuries were reported, but the tractor-trailer had to be towed from the scene.