Sentinel police log for March 9

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Andrew Ricks, 27, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment and possession of a small amount of marijuana after a domestic incident in the 300 block of North Bedford Street at 1:42 a.m. March 7. Police said Ricks punched a woman in the face multiple times, causing a laceration to the woman's upper lip. Ricks was arrested and a search uncovered a small amount of marijuana. Ricks posted $7,000 cash bail.
Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash on West Main Street at South York Street at 1:39 p.m. March 8. Police said Gordon Witt, 84, of Mechanicsburg, was driving north in the first block of South York Street and was attempting to continue straight when he entered the intersection on a steady red light and struck a vehicle traveling westbound on West Main Street operated by Phyllis Pare, 84, of Mechanicsburg. Witt was injured and evaluated by EMS on the scene but was not transported to a hospital.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.