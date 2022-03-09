Sentinel police log for March 9

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Josette Hensley, 37, of Spring Run, Pennsylvania, was charged with felony criminal trespass and misdemeanor false identification to law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, and Jonathan Ford Riley, 36, of Elizabethville, was charged with felony criminal trespass after police were called to a hotel under renovation on the Harrisburg Pike on March 7 for people inside a room. Police saw both of them exit the building, and when confronted, Hensley provided officers a false name and was found in possession of an illegal narcotic and paraphernalia. She remains in prison on $5,000 cash bail. Riley remains in prison on $2,000 cash bail.
- Austin Lee Holler, 20, of Carlisle, was charged with felony criminal trespass and summary criminal mischief after an incident at a hotel under renovation on the Harrisburg Pike on March 7. Police said they arrived and found a window broken out of one of the rooms, and they made contact with Holler who was inside. He admitted to entering the room by removing the window. He was arrested and remains in prison on $2,000 cash bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.