Sentinel police log for March 8

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in the 100 block of North High Street in Newville on March 7. Police said an unknown vehicle traveling south on High Street struck a parked vehicle, causing minor damage, sometime between 2 a.m. and 4 p.m. The vehicle likely continued traveling south on High Street, fleeing the scene.
- A Shippensburg man was injured after a one-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of Walnut Bottom Road in Penn Township at 6:11 a.m. March 6. Police said Steven Parson, 64, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado east on Walnut Bottom Road when he had a medical episode. The vehicle traveled off the road and hit a utility pole before continuing through a field and striking a tree. Parson was transported to Chambersburg Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
- Amber Nicole Gustafson, 33, of Shippensburg, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after an investigation into a domestic incident at Theo's Inn in Shippensburg Township between noon and 2:36 p.m. March 6. She was released on $1,000 unsecured bail.
- Two people suffered suspected minor injuries though were not transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Westminster Drive at Forge Road in South Middleton Township at 5:26 p.m. March 5. Police said Mallorie McCollough, 19, of Carlisle, was driving a 2011 Kia Forte north on Forge Road when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and hit a 2002 Ford F-150 driven by William Hahn, 78, of Carlisle. Both were wearing their seat belts.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- Three people were injured after a three-vehicle crash on Route 581 in Hampden Township at 2:31 p.m. March 5. Police said Regina Sellman, 31, of Carlisle, was driving a 2015 Jeep Renegade on an exit ramp from Route 581 when she failed to stop for slowing traffic and struck a 2013 Ford Fusion, which then struck a 2014 Volvo S60. Sellman and the driver of the Volvo, Jacob Freeman, 51, of Mechanicsburg, were transported to UPMC Pinnacle West Shore for injuries of unknown severity. A 17-year-old Lewisberry girl was driving the other vehicle and suffered suspected minor injuries but refused transport. All drivers were wearing their seat belts.
