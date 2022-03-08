Sentinel police log for March 8

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police reported March 7 that it is investigating a report of a robbery in which a purse was stolen by force from a Harrisburg woman in the 3100 block of Ritner Highway in West Pennsboro Township at about 5 a.m. Feb. 22. Police said about $300 in a designer wallet also worth $300 was stolen. Police did not provide any further details about the incident.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Richard Bornman, 38, of Duncannon, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after an incident on Dellville Road in Penn Township at 11:46 a.m. March 6. Police said Bornman was reported as the primary aggressor in the incident and arrested, though they provided no details about the assault. Bornman remains in prison on $50,000 cash bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.