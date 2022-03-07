Sentinel police log for March 7

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Dasha Marie Rivers, 27, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, as well as summary harassment after an incident at LA Nails inside the Capital City Mall at 11:34 a.m. March 5. Police said Rivers had assaulted four people at the scene, including a family member, two patrons and an employee, who had to be transported to the hospital. When police arrived, Rivers was reportedly assaulting a mall security officer, and when officers arrested her, she attempted to bite them and kicked an officer. She was transported to UPMC Carlisle for a medical evaluation and while there she assaulted a hospital security guard, according to police. She was cleared and determined to be under the influence of alcohol. She was arraigned and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.
- Police are looking for a man in connection with stolen property from unlocked vehicles parked at the Capital City Mall. Police received a report at about 6 p.m. Feb. 10 regarding the thefts, and vehicle surveillance revealed a man rode the CAT bus to the Walmart parking lot, walked to the mall parking lot and began entering several unlocked vehicles. Police said he was able to steal more than $800 worth of property. Police describe the man as Black with a zipped-up hoodie, ripped jeans, dark shoes and white mask. The man was carrying a backpack with him. Police seek information.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.