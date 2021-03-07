Sentinel police log for March 7

North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- Danny A. Leonardo-Garcia, 29, of Harrisburg, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a fight on Westminster Court at 5:01 p.m. Feb. 21. Police said an investigation revealed that Leonardo-Garcia assaulted a person, causing physical injury. Charges were filed via summons on Feb. 25.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A Stihl HT131 pole saw was removed from a PennDOT shed in Howe Township sometime between noon Jan. 9 and Feb. 26. The saw is marked with yellow paint and has a PennDOT property number on it.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.