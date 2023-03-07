New Cumberland Borough Police (717-774-0400)
- Allen Jacob Gross, 31, of New Cumberland, was charged with felony criminal trespass after an incident in the 400 block of Bridge Street at about 8 p.m. March 4. Police were called to the scene for an active trespassing and arrested Gross after an investigation. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A license place was stolen or lost from Diller Drive in Southampton Township sometime between Feb. 27 and 7:30 a.m. March 4.
- A Shippensburg woman was transported to UPMC Carlisle after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south in Carlisle at 10:43 p.m. March 3. Police said Kahla Kittrell, 27, was driving a 2018 Subaru Impreza at the exit ramp in Carlisle when she began to hydroplane and struck the guard rail. Kittrell was transported for minor leg injuries and her vehicle was towed from the scene. Police said Kittrell was cited for speeding.
- Police reported March 5 that a man reported finding damage to the hood of his vehicle on Kenneth Avenue at Britton Road in Shippensburg Township. The damage is thought to have occurred between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 27.
- Police are investigating the theft of a package worth $76 that was stolen from Britton Road in Shippensburg Township sometime before midnight on March 1.
- Police are investigating a report of someone who camped in a tent on a victim's property on South Spring Garden Street in South Middleton Township in late February. Police responded to the scene at 2:50 p.m. Feb. 27, but the person had fled from the area.
- Two people were transported to UPMC Carlisle for minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Old Mill Road at Creek Road in West Pennsboro Township at 12:36 p.m. March 25. Police said Connie Gipe, 66, of Newville, was driving a 2007 Chrysler Town & Country west on Creek Road when she stopped at the stop sign but proceeded through the intersection without clearance. Her vehicle was struck by a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Christopher Lightner, 36, of Carlisle, who was traveling south on Old Mill Road. The crash caused Gipe's vehicle to roll onto its left side and come to rest in the middle of the intersection. Gipe was freed from the vehicle using non-mechanical means, according to police, and both drivers were transported to the hospital. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.