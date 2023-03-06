State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- James Taylor, 22, of Shippensburg, was charged with misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement administration, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after police said he hindered officers investigating a stolen car and firearm violation in the 300 block of East Burd Street in Shippensburg at 9:12 p.m. Feb. 28. Taylor was initially arraigned with bail set at $5,000 cash, but that was lowered to $5,000 unsecured after a conference with a trooper and assistant district attorney, according to court documents.
- Brian Fecteau, 49, of Boiling Springs, was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident on Forge Road in South Middleton Township at 3:45 a.m. March 2. Police said they responded to UPMC Carlisle for a victim in the emergency room and determined Fecteau assaulted the woman at his residence and drove them to the hospital for medical treatment. The woman had a broken bone that required surgery. Fecteau was arraigned and later posted $10,000 cash bail.