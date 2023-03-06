Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for March 1

Sentinel police log for March 1

Today's Sentinel police log includes a scam warning from the Sheriff's Office, more prostitution arrests and the theft of a trailer in Middles…

Sentinel police log for Feb. 23

Sentinel police log for Feb. 23

Today's Sentinel police log includes a Harrisburg cop charged after a drug sting, and two men charged in Middlesex with committing perjury dur…

Watch Now: Related Video

Many Syrian refugees displaced again in Turkey