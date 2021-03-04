Sentinel police log for March 4

East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Sean Michael Barowski, 52, of Camp Hill, was arrested March 2 and charged with theft by deception after police said that, as the owner of Central PA Roofers, he was contracted to install a new roof on a commercial building on Aug. 3. The check was cashed Sept. 15, but the work was not started. The victim requested a refund, but police said Barowski stopped answering any attempt at communication. Police contacted Barowski on Nov. 18 and made arrangements to pay the money back. Police said the money still has not been repaid.
- Brandon Alexander Fabiankovitz, 47, of Enola, was charged with possession of altered, forged or counterfeit documents and additional summary charges after a traffic stop at 5;19 p.m. Feb. 25 during which police found he had purchased counterfeit inspection stickers.
- Ilehne Majestic Liptok, 30, of New Cumberland, was charged with simple assault and harassment after an incident at 5:24 p.m. Feb. 24 in the 500 block of Dakemich Court in Enola. Police said she grabbed a victim by the neck and then the mid-section of their body.
- Roddina Anissia Taraya Balls, 18, of Enola, was charged with simple assault after a fight at East Pennsboro High School at 12:25 p.m. Feb. 16. Police said Balls and a juvenile female attacked another female in the bathroom, causing the victim to suffer a concussion.
- Ellis W. Mills, 51, of Harrisburg, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and additional summary charges after an incident at 12:51 a.m. Feb. 4 at the Sheetz in Camp Hill. Police said he was reported that he had been taking his clothes off, throwing himself on the floor and pulling things off the shelves. Police found him sitting, drinking fireball whiskey. He had consumed five bottles and had cracked the seal of a bottle of grape Johnny Bootlegger alcohol. When officers tried to take him into custody, he would not walk, kicked merchandise in the store and bit an officer on the forearm.
- Destiny Mae Knowlton, 27, of Enola, was charged with prostitution after agreeing to perform sex acts for money at 1:15 p.m. Jan. 25 via text messages with an undercover officer.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Millard S. Beatty III, 34, of Harrisburg, was arrested March 2 and charged with retail theft after police identified him as the man who put a Philips 32-inch television into a cart at Walmart and pushed it out to the car without paying for it at 10:45 p.m. Jan. 23.
Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- No one was injured in a crash at 2:44 p.m. Feb. 24 in which police said Clinton Miller, 18, of Mechanicsburg, went through the red light at the intersection of South Filbert and East Simpson streets and hit a vehicle being driven by John Michalac, 67, of Mechanicsburg.
- No one was injured in a crash at 4:27 p.m. Feb. 25 in which Michael Norris, 77, of Mechanicsburg, was attempting to cross South Market Street from East Stouffer Alley. He stopped at the sign, but was hit by a vehicle going south on South Market Street that was driven by a 17-year-old from Mechanicsburg.
- No one was injured in a crash at 10:12 a.m. Feb. 26 in which Sherry Clouser, 58, of Shermans Dale started to make a left turn onto West Simpson Street from South York Street after she saw that Kirby Gutshall, 57, of Carlisle, who was traveling in the opposite direction, had his left turn signal on. Police said Gutshall acknowledged that he decided not to turn left and went straight through the intersection where the vehicles collided.
- The drivers side mirror was found damaged on a car that was parked on West Main Street facing west. The vehicle was parked there between 9:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Feb. 27. Police seek information.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Three people were injured in a multivehicle crash at 7:54 p.m. Feb. 28 on Interstate 81 near mile marker 52 in Middlesex Township. Police said Rachel T. Witherspoon, 30, of Harrisburg, was driving a 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe north in the right lane of the highway when she braked to allow a 2016 Nissan Altima driven by Idrissa B. Ba, 31, of Brooklyn, New York, to merge onto the highway from the entrance ramp where she had come to almost a complete stop because of the traffic density. Witherspoon's car was hit from behind by a 2014 Freightliner driven by Eddie A. Collins, 60, of Jackson, Mississippi. Witherspoon's car was pushed into the median and the truck sideswiped Ba's vehicle. Witherspoon and a 9-year-old passenger in her car were taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. Another passenger in Witherspoon's car had a possible injury, but was not transported to a hospital.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.