Sentinel police log for March 4

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

• Police investigated a report of a phone scam March 2 involving a resident on Eastwick Lane in South Middleton Township.

• Police report unknown people gained access to the unemployment account of a Dickinson Township resident on July 18. They obtained personal information.

• A Virginia man was injured Tuesday after his vehicle left the road around 4 a.m. March 1 and struck a PennDOT sign and a mailbox in the 800 block of the Baltimore Pike in South Middleton Township, police said. Daniel J. Jennings, 33, of Woodbridge, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Express north on the pike when the accident took place, according to reports.

