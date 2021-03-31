Sentinel police log for March 31

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Richard Workman Jr., 38, of Harrisburg, was charged with prohibited possession of a firearm and simple assault after police said he injured someone during a disturbance at 12:45 a.m. March 26 in the first block of West Pomfret Street. During the investigation, police found firearms which Workman was prohibited from owning due to prior convictions.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Frank Donalds, 26, of Rochester, New York, was arrested on a warrant March 28 and charged with two counts each of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking, simple assault and conspiracy to commit simple assault after a July 29, 2020 incident at Dave & Buster's. Police said Donalds is seen in surveillance video filming with his phone as he takes a swing at a victim's head while the victim stood by the entrance. A second suspect punched the victim in the face as he backed away from the initial punch. A third person kicked the victim and another person when they fell. Both victims had their cell phones stolen. All of the suspect ran off when staff intervened, driving away in a silver Hyundai registered to Donalds' mother.
- Rebecca McGinnis, 46, of Lancaster, was arrested on a warrant March 30 and charged with theft by deception and bad checks. Police said McGinnis made a remote deposit of $1,009.70 into a Members 1st account at 12:53 p.m. Oct. 9, 2019. She made transactions and ATM withdraws totalling $1,006 over the next few days. Members 1st was then notified the check was cashed a second time at Citizens Bank. The amount was taken from McGinnis' account, causing an overdraft.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Gerald Wilson, 42, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with simple assault after an incident at 7 p.m. March 29 in which police said he injured the victim.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.