Sentinel police log for March 31

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Multiple, unlocked vehicles were entered from the first block of South Second Street to the 100 block of North Second Street in Wormleysburg sometime between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. March 29. Police ask anyone with home surveillance systems in that area to check for possible suspects. Police also remind residents to keep their doors locked every night.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
