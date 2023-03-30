State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police are investigating a criminal mischief incident that took place on South Fifth Street between 6 a.m. March 21 and 12:50 a.m. March 24. Someone damaged the rear driver's side door of a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu with a pellet gun. Police said that person fled in an unknown direction.
- Police are investigating an incident in which someone punctured the rear driver's side tire of a 25-year-old New Bloomfield man's 2018 Ford Mustang multiple times with an unknown object. The incident occurred on South Carlisle Street between 9:30 p.m. and 9:49 p.m. March 25. Police said the person fled in an unknown direction.
- A Newport man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Mountain View Road north of its intersection with Turtle Ridge Road in Carroll Township about 10 p.m. March 22. Noah Myers, 24, was driving north on Mountain View Road when he undercompensated on a right curve and crossed into the oncoming traffic lane before exiting the west side of the road. Police said he entered a property along the 200 block of Mountain View Road and avoided several trees and a trampoline before striking a garden fence. Myers' 2019 Ford Explorer then collided with a tree before coming to rest. Police said he was transported to UPMC West Shore and his vehicle was towed from the scene.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-9595)
- George Davis, 24, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to allude officers, seven summary counts of failure to stop at a red signal and summary careless driving, reckless driving, driving at safe speeds, operating with unsafe equipment, obedience to traffic-control devices and driving with a suspended license after an incident on March 18. While patrolling the Capital City Mall's parking lot, police recognized a Dodge Charger that had previously been used in retail thefts. Officers followed the vehicle out of the parking lot and attempted to conduct a traffic stop for vehicle code violations, but the driver practiced evasive driving and sped off when an officer navigated behind him with activated emergency lights. Police said officers pursued the vehicle into Camp Hill before ending the pursuit. After identifying Davis, the investigation revealed that he was driving with a suspended license. Davis was arrested Tuesday and transported to Dauphin County Prison where he was unable to post the $2,500 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Two Mechanicsburg men were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 2:06 p.m. Wednesday at South Market Street's intersection with West Winding Hill Road. Police said a gray Honda Accord didn't stop at a red light and collided with a blue Toyota Camry. Two occupants of the Camry were evaluated by EMS at the scene but both declined transport, police said.